Join Big Sleep in Sheffield and help the young and homeless

Swap your bed for a sleeping bag for one night, to help support young homeless people in Sheffield.

An appeal has been launched by Sheffield’s youth homeless charity, Roundabout, for members of the public and businesses in Sheffield to join them in raising funds for vulnerable young people.

The charity, around since 1977, is planning its biggest Sleep Out to date. This year it will be at 92 Burton Rd, home of the famous Peddler Night Market.

For one night only on November 24, the charity encourages supporters to take up the challenge and sleep on a hard floor inside the warehouse.

“The Sleep Out is our flagship event,” said Ben Keegan, Roundabout’s Chief Executive. “This year it’s our fortieth birthday, so we’re keen to make it our biggest event yet. We aim to not only provide shelter for the young people, but encourage them to build their life skills and independence. We want to ensure that when they leave our care, they are able to live independently and avoid becoming homeless again.

“An event like this cannot truly replicate what it is like to be lonely, frightened and homeless, but it can make a real difference to those many young people who face challenges every day.”

To take part, register through Eventbrite. Registration is £15 and teams of four or more receive a discount of 10 per cent. Early Bird discount is just £10 per person until September 30! Once registered, participants are encouraged to raise a minimum £150 each.

To register to take part, visit www.roundaboutsleepout.co.uk.