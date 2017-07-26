Jobs saved as Handmade Burger Company to stay open at Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment

Have your say

Handmade Burger Company's two Sheffield restaurants have been saved after the company went into administration earlier this month.

The future of the popular burger chain, which has restaurants at Valley Centertainment and Meadowhalll, looked in doubt as administrators looked for a buyer.

A press statement from administrators Leonard Curtis Recovery said nine out of the company's 29 restaurants were closed with the loss of 163 jobs.

However, administrators have now confirmed that a sale has now been agreed meaning the 20 remaining chains will continue to operate.

The announcement means Sheffield workers are part of the 530 who have had their jobs saved.

Joint Administrator Julien Irving said: “Since our appointment on 6 th July we have worked hard to secure the most favourable outcome for all creditors.”

“Despite being unable to propose a CVA, we have since managed to secure a buyer for the business

and are delighted that this positive outcome has been achieved.”

Other restaurant locations which have been saved include Birmingham, Lincoln, Reading, Leicester, Leeds, Manchester and Peterborough.