Jobs boost for South Yorkshire as claimant count drops again

South Yorkshire has 40 per cent more people in work or training than it did in 2010.

New job stats reveal there are now 22,400 South Yorkshire folk on the dole compared to 38,170 six years ago.

There was also a reduction of 615 people claiming out of work benefits on August last year across the region.

In Sheffield, there is now 9,400 people on job seekers allowance, down from 15,162 in 2010.

Doncaster has also seen a a decrease of 46 per cent since 2010. There are now 5,070 people on out of work benefits compared to 8,992 six years ago

Despite the encouraging news in South Yorkshire, the Yorkshire and Humber region still lags behind many areas such as London and the South East.

"The jobs market across South Yorkshire is looking very good again," said Nigel Coleman, Employee Account Manager for Jobcentre Plus based in Rotherham.

"Across the board, we're seeing consistent drops however small they might be. We've had years and years of continued decline and we're heading in the right direction.

"The reports I've had back from other managers are very good and we're seeing lots of vacancies for people to fill across the region.

"The Ikea development in Sheffield is attracting a lot of interest - 350 jobs on off and the firm will be at Sheffield Town Hall throwing on a job fair. They'll have six or seven stands for people to come and see what type of role they might be suited to."

Minister for Employment, Damian Hinds, said: “When it comes to our jobs market, we’ve made great progress since 2010 with employment up in every region.

“There’s good news in Yorkshire and the Humber, where there is a record of over 2.5 million people in work with a record number of women in work as well.

“It’s important that we work to keep up this momentum so more people can make the most of opportunities available out there in the economy.”

The Sheffield Ikea jobs fair starts at 10am on Friday, October 21 until 6pm.