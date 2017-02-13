Jewellery worth thousands stolen by Sheffield burglars

Jewellery worth thousands of pounds was stolen during two burglaries in Sheffield.

In a raid of a house on Charnock Wood Road, Charnock, jewellery worth £5,000 was stolen.

The burglar responsible scaled a fence at the rear of the property and damaged a door lock to gain entry to the house.

During a burglary in Hartland Avenue, Beighton, jewellery worth £400 was stolen along with computer equipment worth £300.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Suspected suicide in Sheffield pub

‘When I was raped and abused it took something from me I can never get back’

Sheffield country lane closed off by police after two car crash

Arsonists torch vans and cars on South Yorkshire estate

Football fan banned after town centre fight following Chesterfield v Sheffield United match

Page Hall shop which sold fake vodka and cigarettes has alcohol licence stripped

Snow and high winds lead to closure of Snake Pass

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats