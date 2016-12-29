Jewellery stolen in Sheffield burglary

A burglar stole jewellery after climbing up a ladder and smashing a window to get into a house in Sheffield.
The culprit struck at a house in Smalldale Road, Frecheville, earlier this week.
Jewellery was also stolen during a burglary of a house on Briarfield Avenue, Charnock.
Other break-ins have been reported on Bradway Road, Bradway; Whinacre Place, Batemoor; Whirlow Court Road, Whirlow and Dalewood Avenue, Beauchief.
Two cycles were stolen from a shed on Lismore Road, Meersbrook, over Christmas.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.