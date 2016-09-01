Jet Ski final back in region

The British Jet Sport Racing Association will be staging the 2016 Jet Ski Championship Final at Doncaster Lakeside.

This is the fourth year the final has been staged in Doncaster and will be the biggest event to date, with over 60 professional riders taking part, including World and currently European and British champions. Many of the riders compete at the top end of this world sport, representing Britain at the World finals in Lake Havasu, Arizona USA, in China, Thailand and throughout Europe.

British Touring Car racer Simon Belcher will be riding a 1990’s jet ski at the event, that has been restored to its period championship specification. Simon has raced from the age of 18 and is himself a former International jet ski race winner of four British Championships and the European Championship, as well as becoming the highest ever ranked Pro Modified rider at the sports peak in the 1990’s. He is currently taking a year out from driving, to concentrate on developing and managing a team. His return to jet sport racing in Doncaster next month will be filmed for a documentary programme that will be narrated by television commentator Richard John Neil, featuring trackside interviews done by British Touring Car Championship star Rob Austin. The intention is to create an interesting, light-hearted cross sport documentary for general motorsport and water sport enthusiasts.

A spokesman for the event, held at Doncaster Lakeside on Saturday September 3-4, said: “Make sure you don’t miss out on this fantastic, free, adrenaline-filled weekend.”

If you would like further details, contact Richard Young at Doncaster Tourism by emailing Richard.young@doncaster.gov.uk