Jessica Ennis-Hill to be made a dame at Buckingham Palace ceremony

Sheffield's golden girl, Jessica Ennis-Hill, is to be made a dame today at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The 31-year-old, who won heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympics and silver four years later in Rio, is to be honoured for her services to athletics.

The mum-of-one, who is expecting her second child, announced her retirement from the sport last October.

She took up athletics in Sheffield at the age of 11 and competed while she was a pupil at King Ecgbert School in Dore, winning medals at the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games and 2005 European Athletics Junior Championships before her professional career took off after she won a heptathlon bronze in the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

She went on to win her first world championship title in In 2009.