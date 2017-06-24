Search

JD Sports set to open new Sheffield store

The Moor in Sheffield.

The Moor in Sheffield.

0
Have your say

JD Sports is set to open a new store on The Moor in Sheffield.

The self-proclaimed ‘King of Trainers’ has submitted a planning application for signage and a glazed shop front in one of the two large units in the Light Cinema complex.

The firm has a smaller store in Pinstone Street and while it has not yet said whether that branch will close, it does have a 50 per cent off sale on.

Earlier this month outdoor specialist Blacks opened its biggest UK branch next to Costa Coffee. Krispy Kreme and Nando’s are due to open this year.

Back to the top of the page