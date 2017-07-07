Jarvis Cocker pens heartfelt farewell to 'legendary' Sheffield independent music store, Rare & Racy

Jarvis Cocker has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his favourite independent book and music shop in Sheffield, Rare & Racy.

The quirky independent store is currently holding a closing down sale as it prepares to make way for new development on Devonshire Street.

The Pulp frontman has formerly described the store as a "global treasure" and a petition against the scheme also racked up a massive 20,000 signatures.

However, the shop is now set to be demolished along with Syd and Mallory's Emporium, to the dismay of many people in Sheffield including Cocker.

The shop has been in business on Devonshire Street since 1969 and the global superstar, born and bred in Sheffield, said it was the first record shop he ever went in.

Posting on Instagram, he said: "Legendary second-hand record & book shop Rare & Racy is closing down today.

"They have been bringing Free Jazz (& love) to the people of Sheffield since 1969.

"First record shop I ever remember going in. Swipe to take a final browse.

"If you're in Sheff get down there sharpish to grab a final bargain. #rareandracy #endofanera"

Many of Cocker's followers replied to the post; sharing his admiration for the unique store.

One user posted: "Such a lovely shop and such a cruel shame that it's to close down.

"I visited for the first time a couple of years ago after hearing you mention it, and it's since become a staple of any visit to Sheffield bizarre to think it will no longer be so."

Suzy Prince posted: "I love that shop: such a shame. The first time I went in (as a Derbyshire lass always slightly intimidated by Sheffield) they were playing free jazz, as usual and drinking red wine at midday.

"It was chucking it down with rain outside and a grim old day, and it just felt like discovering poetry or something. A sad, sad loss."

The shop has attracted a number of famous fans, including Cocker, Phil Oakey, Richard Briers, Jools Holland, Steve Davis and Matt Helders.

Proposals approved by Sheffield City Council back in 2015 will see apartments, a restaurant and a shop built on the site.

Developers, Coda Planning LTD, previously stated that the buildings were in a "state of disrepair".