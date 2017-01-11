Jarvis Cocker heading back to Sheffield's iconic music venue

Sheffield legend Jarvis Cocker will return to the spiritual home of music in the city for a special gig next month.

Jarvis will headline a rebirth weekend for the Washington on Fitzwilliam Street as the iconic venue unveils the results of a renovation.

The former Pulp frontman will play a DJ set at the pub on the second night of the big weekend: Saturday, February 4.

The Friday will be for local artists, with Baba Naga joining Dan Dylan Wray, Snakeman and others on the night.

Both nights kick off at 8pm and wrap up at 3am.

The response has overwhelmed the organisers, with 100 free tickets for the Saturday night disappearing fast.

One hundred more will be available at the door on the night on a first come, first served basis.

The Washington's managing director, Nick Booth, was thrilled to have Jarvis back in his hometown.

He was thrilled by the response to the night, with the ticket website traffic through the roof in the early hours as punters logged on in large numbers.

The pub has a capacity of 250, and with the 200 tickets and guest list, Nick expected the venue to be full.

Nick was itching for the renovations - which were to due soon get underway - to finish and for the music to begin.

"I can't wait to have him, and the others on the nights, here," he said.