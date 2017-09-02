Jarvis Cocker and former Sheffield Wednesday players to compete in football match for Grenfell Tower survivors

Jarvis Cocker is to join former Sheffield Wednesday players in a charity football match to raise funds for Grenfell Tower survivors.

The Pulp frontman will play alongside former Owls defender Des Walker and midfielder Andy Sinton in the Game4Grenfell this afternoon.

Former Rotherham United player Jody Morris is also playing as well as a cast of celebrities including Mo Farrah, Olly Murs and David Seaman.

Queens Park Rangers is to host the showdown at Loftus Road stadium, situated just a mile away from the site of the disaster.

Firefighter Gregg Jules, who helped with the relief effort following the fire, will also take part.

All ticket money will go to the Evening Standard's fund for those touched by the tragedy, which claimed at least 80 lives in June.

Around 2,000 complimentary tickets are to be given to those directly affected, including residents, relatives of the victims, volunteers and emergency services, organisers said.

Also walking down the tunnel for the expected 3pm kick-off will be Tinie Tempah, Jamie Dornan, Trevor Sinclair and Ally McCoist.

Les Ferdinand, who hails from the area, helped organise the event with QPR chairman Tony Fernandes and Columbia Records' Ferdy Unger-Hamilton.

The former Premier League star said: "As someone who grew up in the area, personally this is incredibly close to my own heart and having spoken to Tony (Fernandes), he was also keen to continue the work we've done in the community since the fire.

"A game, giving something back to the people of West London, seemed like the obvious thing to do."