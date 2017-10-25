Jared O'Mara's constituents wary of 'media storm' surrounding under-fire Sheffield MP

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara's constituents are calling for more information into alleged comments made in one of the city's bar, and are wary of a 'media storm'.

Mr O’Mara has had the whip suspended while claims that he called a constituent an ‘ugly bitch’ are investigated.

The move follows the announcement that Labour had launched an inquiry amid mounting pressure over the Sheffield Hallam MP’s comments and behaviour.

Mr O’Mara has consistently denied making the alleged comments, said to have been made in a bar in Sheffield in March, just months before he was elected as an MP for the first time.

But Mr O’Mara’s Hallam constituents are wary of a ‘trial by media’ and are calling for more information about the alleged comments.

“I’m uneasy about media storms,” Endcliffe man Stephen Gordon said.

“I know someone who worked for him, who only had praise for how committed he was.

“Do we want squeaky-clean robots as politicians who have never said anything wrong?”

Mr Gordon said more needed to be known before he would make a decision about what he thought.

“If there’s something wrong, we clearly want something to be done about it,” he said.

“Suddenly, there’s a wall of accusations and you start wondering what it’s all built on,” he said.

“Poor old Nick Clegg must be feeling a bit sensitive about it all.”

Dr Ken Reah, of Endcliffe Vale Road, said he ‘wasn’t sure’ if Mr O’Mara was still fit to be an MP.

“I don’t know if someone should be damned by something that happened a long time ago,” Dr Reah said.

“What he said wasn’t very nice, was it, but he seems to be remorseful, which is a good thing.”

He said constituents had long memories about such comments.

“It’s very difficult to erase those things from your memory, so I don’t know what should happen next.

“I don’t like it, and I’d prefer Nick Clegg.”

Another man, who asked not to be named, echoed Mr Gordon’s views.

He said he would ‘rather know more about it’ before commenting on the issue.

In the Commons, Prime Minister Theresa May said MPs needed to show ‘due care and attention’ in the way they referred to other people.

Asked at Prime Minister’s Questions about Mr O’Mara’s comments, she said women in public life deserved to be treated with respect.

“All of us in this House should have due care and attention to the way which we refer to other people and should show women in public life the respect they deserve,” she said.