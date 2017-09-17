Jamie Vardy returns to Sheffield factory he worked in before becoming an England star

Sheffield-born Jamie Vardy returned to his former employer where made prosthetic limbs before he made his name in football.

The former Sheffield Wednesday youth player was back in the city filming part of his new TV show 'The Next Jamie Vardy'.

It was here at Trulife Ltd on Amos Road in Wincobank where Leicester and England star Vardy would do a hard days graft long before the £120,000-a-week pay packet in the Premier League.

His meteoric rise from 12-hour factory shifts while banging goals in for Stocksbridge Park Steels to gracing the hallowed turf of Wembley with England has been well documented.

The 30-year-old striker cracked jokes with staff as he toured the factory alongside his wife Rebekah. He also stopped to sign autographs for young fans who got wind of his visit.

'The Next Jamie Vardy' is a six-part series showing on Sky 1 every Saturday morning at 11.30.