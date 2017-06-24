Jailed ex-Sheffield Council education boss who sexually abused student loses appeal against prison term

A predatory pervert who was jailed for a string of offences while working as a Sheffield Council education boss has lost an appeal against his jail term.

Roger Antony Dodds, aged 81, conducted a campaign of abuse targeting young men who walked through the doors of his office at the city council during the 1970s.

His victims included junior employees and students who had to go to his office to apply for financial grants to support themselves.

Investigations were held at the time, and again in the 1990s after other revelations, but it was not until last year that his case reached court.

He admitted five counts of indecent assault and was sentenced to 16 years’ jail at Sheffield Crown Court in February. He appealed against his sentence last week, but his case has been thrown out by three senior judges in London.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the Court of Appeal there was nothing wrong with 16 years for such a set of offending. He was in a position of very significant trust, not only towards individuals but also teams of people who needed his favour,” she said.

“He abused that trust.

“This pattern of manipulative abuse of power, disclosed by the offences over decades, required condign punishment.”

Dodds worked as a manager in the finance section of the city council’s education department. A council investigation took place in the late 1970s, but only resulted in Dodds being moved elsewhere, where he continued his behaviour. The last attacks were in the early 1990s.