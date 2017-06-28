Jail for man after 'short-lived' theft and fraud spree in South Yorkshire

A man has been jailed for a little over three years after a crime spree involving theft and fraud offences - and a crash in a stolen car.

Stuart Daniel Pearson, 40, formerly of Conisbrough, Doncaster, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday where he was found guilty of one count of burglary, one count of vehicle theft and one count of careless driving. He entered guilty pleas to four counts of fraud, one count of shoplifting and one count of driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for three years and eight weeks.

The court heard that between December 18 and 22, 2016, Pearson committed a string of offences beginning with a burglary at a property in Mexborough where he stole a car, a handbag and wallet containing cards and cash.

The cards were then used to make fraudulent transactions at a number of locations across Mexborough and Rotherham.

On December 20, Pearson was involved in a collision while driving the stolen car in Wath Road, Mexborough. The other driver asked to exchange details at which point he became evasive, got into the car and left the scene, driving at the other party as he did so. The matter was reported to police and a description taken from the witness.

The crime spree came to an end on December 22 when a security guard at a supermarket in Doncaster spied Pearson stealing Christmas crackers and wrapping paper. He was detained by the guard and police were called.

On arrival, officers noticed his clothing matched those of an individual in CCTV from the locations the stolen cards had been used, as well as the description taken from the witness at the collision.

PC Rob Scarrow, investigating officer, said: “I am pleased that Pearson is behind bars for his crimes.

“His short-lived spree caused upset and distress to his victims, I hope they are now reassured that he has received a custodial sentence.”