Jail for 14-year-old Barnsley burglar

A South Yorkshire teenager has been sentenced to a 12 month detention and training order for two burglary offences and breaching a Youth Rehabilitation Order.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Barnsley Youth Court on Tuesday 11 July, where he was given an eight month detention order for breaking into a Barnsley town centre pub in May and June of this year.

The boy was also sentenced to a further four months for breach of a Youth Rehabilitation Order, handed to him earlier this year for a number of offences including common assault, theft and public order.

The boy’s detention and training order will last for a total of 12 months and means he will serve half of his sentence in custody, before serving the second half within the community.