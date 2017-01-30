Jackknifed lorry causes delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

Emergency services are dealing with a jackknifed lorry on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

It happened on the stretch between junction 31 at Aston and 32 at Thurcroft and is affecting lanes in both directions.

Debris left on the M1 after a lorry crashed into the central reservation

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Lane four is currently closed north and south and will be for several hours until the barrier is repaired.

"The closure is going to cause disruption for some time, and tonight for rush hour is likely to have an impact.

"Please consider an alternative route if you can.

"Luckily no one has been injured this morning."

