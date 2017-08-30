'It feels like I'm in a nice hotel!' - Sheffield hospitals receive top marks from patient inspectors

Hospitals in Sheffield have received praise for ward cleanliness, the quality of food and the condition and appearance of facilities.

The inspection carried out by a group of patients, the public and front line staff rate facilities at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as part of a 'self-assessment' programme.

The inspectors looked at a number of areas which were scored out of 100 per cent.

The Northern General, Royal Hallamshire, including the Jessop Wing, Weston Park Hospital and Beech Hill Intermediate Care Unit, scored on average 99.74 per cent for cleanliness, 93.17 per cent for condition, appearance and maintenance and 95.44 per cent for food - all improvements on last year.

One patient who agreed with the report’s findings was 74-year-old Judith McCormick.

The grandmother from Rotherham has been an inpatient at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for three weeks after her long term neurological condition deteriorated.

Judith said: “From the minute I arrived all the staff have all shown me nothing but respect and made me feel as if nothing was too much trouble. They always keep the ward clean and ensure we have everything we need.

"I have struggled to eat solid foods but the teams have made sure all my nutritional needs are always met. With the lovely views from the Hallamshire and the great care I sometimes feel like I’m in a nice hotel!”



Hilary Chapman, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our staff work extremely hard to deliver good standards in all areas of care and it is very pleasing to see our own patients and staff have rated us so highly in things that really matter.

“Having a high quality environment and facilities within the Trust is something that our patients should be provided with. Ward refurbishments and facility upgrades have improved environmental standards over the last year and we continue to provide good nutrition and hydration with a greater choice of food for our patients and schemes to encourage patients to socialise whilst eating.

“Although we have posted an excellent set of results we still have some areas to work on and so we will continue to make every effort to sustain and improve our scores to deliver our key objective to provide high quality services for our patients.”