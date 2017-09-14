Is your new £10 worth thousands? These are the serial numbers to look out for

The new £10 note is out today - but is your new tenner worth thousands?

The new £10 note featuring Jane Austen has been welcomed as it starts to appear in people's pockets up and down the country.

The new banknote will gradually start appearing in general circulation over the coming days, with three cashpoints in Leeds now spitting out the new tender

There will be one billion printed, manufactured from polymer in the same way as the new £5 note.

Even so, the first one million £10 notes made will contain a prefix of AA01 and could all be worth at least five times their face value - possibly more, if they pick up interest on auction sites.

Other numbers that will be sought after include 007, AK47 and consecutive numbers.

Certain numbers relating to Jane Austen will also be more valuable, including 16 121775 and 18 071817, the author's date of birth and death, as well as 17 751817, her dates of birth and death combined.

The new banknotes are expected to last at least two-and-a-half times longer than the current paper £10 notes, around five years in total, and stay in better condition during day-to-day use.

The Leeds cashpoints distributing the new £10 right now