Is your local café fit to be in the 2017 final?

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.

Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Café of the Year 2017.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.

THE 70 CAFES IN THE RUNNING FOR THE TOP PRIZE

01 Amici and Bici, 220 Abbeydale Road Sheffield

02 Andrew’s Cafe Tea Rooms, 32 -34 Chapel Walk, Sheffield

03 Away We Go, 82 Montrose Road, Sheffield

04 Banny Cafe, 229 London Rd, Sheffield

05 Bessie’s, 984 Abbeydale Rd, Sheffield

06 Cafe #9, 9 Nether Edge Road, Sheffield

07 Cafe Ceres, 75-85 Junction Road, Sheffield

08 Cafe Crucible, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield

09 Cafe Express, 7 Southey Hill, Sheffield

10 Caffe Leopold, 1-3 Leopold Street, Sheffield

11 Cafe Pie, 382-384 South Rd, Sheffield

12 Cafe Zest at House of Fraser, Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield

13 Couch, 412-416a Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

14 Deli Quattro, 22 Snig Hill, Sheffield

15 Depot Bakery, 92 Burton Road, Sheffield

16 Dolly’s Pantry, 18 West St, Beighton, Sheffield

17 Dore Cafe, 26 High St, Sheffield

18 Ella’s Cafe, 655 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

19 Emma’s Cafe, 454-456 London Road, Sheffield

20 Endcliffe Park Cafe, The Old Pavillion, Rustlings Road, Sheffield

21 Edison’s, 2-4 York St, Sheffield

22 Ferndale Coffee Shop, Dyche Lane, Sheffield

23 FoodXpress, Leveson St, Sheffield

24 Flask End (2015 winner), Woodfall House, Woodfall Lane, Sheffield

25 Forge Bakehouse, 302 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

26 Fresh Start Cafe & Coffee Shop, 46-48, Langsett Rd,

27 Full English, 11 Elm Lane, Sheffield

28 Fusion Organic Cafe, Butcher Works, 74 Arundel Street, Sheffield

29 Gerties, South Rd, Sheffield

30 Harland Cafe, 72 John Street, Sheffield

31 Hidden Gem, Ringinlow Road, Sheffield

32 Homemade by Thelma, 4 Nether Edge Road, Sheffield

33 Jameson’s Cafe & Tea Rooms, 334 Abbeydale Rd, Sheffield

34 Jojo’s Tot Spot, Unit 11, The Mall, Hillsborough Barracks, Sheffield

35 Lime Lounge Cafe, 348 Meadowhead, Sheffield

36 Lowedges Cafe, 248 Lowedges Road, Sheffield

37 Lynne’s Pantry Garden, 401 Glossop Rd, Sheffield

38 Made by Jonty, 363 Sharrow Vale Road Sheffield

39 Marmadukes Cafe Deli, 22a, Norfolk Row, Sheffield

40 New Parkway Cafe, 120 Handsworth Rd, Sheffield

41 Reserved, Upper Gate Road, Sheffield

42 RJ’s Cafe Ltd, 88 Halifax Rd, Sheffield

43 Rose Garden Cafe, Graves Park, Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield

44 Ruby’s Cafe, 59 Middlewood Road, Sheffield

45 S17 Coffee Shop & Bistro, 148 Bradway Rd, Sheffield

46 Salon de Cafe, 160 Crookes, Broomhill, Sheffield

47 Sarnies, 25 High St, Sheffield

48 Seven Hills Bakery, 232 Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield

49 Shoppers Rest Cafe, The Hillsborough Arcade, Sheffield

50 Somewhere Else Cafe, 965 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

51 Spoon Cafe Bistro, 20 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, Sheffield

52 Steam Yard, Aberdeen Court, 97 Division Street, Sheffield

53 Tamper Coffee, 149 Arundel Street, Sheffield

54 Temptation, 181 Middlewood Road, Sheffield

55 The Cabin, 20-24 Fitzwilliam Gate, Sheffield

56 The Corner Cafe, 989 Penistone Rd, Sheffield

57 The Corner Kitchen, 23 Longley Avenue West, Sheffield

58 The Grind, Cornwall Works, 3 Green Lane, Sheffield

59 The Holt, 156 Arundel Gate, Sheffield

60 The Pie Parlour, 91-93, Middlewood Rd, Sheffield

61 The Riverside Cafe, 80 Catch Bar Lane, Sheffield

62 The Rude Shipyard, 89 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

63 Thelma’s Cafe, 345 Sharrow Vale Rd, Sheffield

64 Upshot Espresso, 355 Glossop Road, Sheffield

65 Urban Grill, 673 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield

66 Vittles, 501a Glossop Road, Sheffield

67 Wellies -Arundel Street, Sheffield

68 Whirlow Hall Farm Cafe, Whirlow Lane, Sheffield

69 Zoe’s Kitchen, 2 Harvey Clough Rd, Sheffield