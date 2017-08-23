Is Sheffield set to be battered by a summer storm?

Have your say

Parts of Yorkshire have been battered by a summer storm this morning, bringing areas like Leeds, York and Harrogate to a standstill.

Commuters have faced delays on major city centre routes and a flood siren has been activated at Wyke Beck, Meanwood due to heavy rain.

Leeds has been battered by storms this morning - Picture Gary Longbottom

Shocking pictures and videos of heavy rain battering Yorkshire have been spreading across social media.

Flood warnings have now been issued in Leeds following the heavy rain.

The Environment Agency issued three flood warnings for Fearnville, Gipton and Halton in East Leeds - where flooding is expected and action is required.

However, despite the darkening skies on Sheffield throughout the morning, it seems as if we MAY escape the downpouring.

The MetOffice has predicted heavy clouds for Sheffield throughout the morning with the weather brightening up later in the afternoon.

There is only a 20 per cent probability of rain forecast this morning but, if Leeds is anything to go by this morning, don't forget to pack an umbrella just in case.