Is Britain's best and most beautiful pub in Sheffield?

The search is on to find Britain's best and most beautiful pub - and drinkers in Sheffield are being urged to nominate their favourites.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has launched its national Pub Design Awards in a quest to find the most stunningly designed pubs nationwide.

The awards, held in association with Historic England, recognise high standards of architecture in the refurbishment and conservation of existing pubs as well as in the construction of new ones.

Last year the Scottish Stores in London grabbed national headlines after winning the Conservation Award.

Originally designed in 1900, the Scottish Stores was tastefully conserved back to its original Jacobean woodwork after nearly three decades as an infamous stripper’s pub in King’s Cross.

The Tim Bobbin in Burnley, a 300 plus year old public house and the Ship Inn in Sheffield, a stunning Edwardian street corner local also took home awards in 2016.

The Shalesmoor pub was honoured for its "Edwardian glitz and glitter."

A citation for the pub read: "This stunning Edwardian street-corner pub – originally built, as the superb tiled frieze boasts, for Tomlinson’s Anchor Brewery – did not fare well in the 1960s.

"Its interior was allowed to deteriorate as its surrounding community was bulldozed and it found itself perched on the edge of a busy ring road. Having been shut for many years, though, the pub has now been restored to its Edwardian glitz and glitter."

The Ship Inn is part of the Artisan Tap chain and a post on Facebook describes it as "a haven for craft beer lovers with an extensive range of spirits on offer too."

Sean Murphy, CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards coordinator says: “The Pub Design Awards aim to showcase the very best in architectural design. Whether it’s a former stripper’s pub, a converted theatre or a Victorian coaching house, we want to hear from you.

“These prestigious awards have helped to raise the profile of numerous pubs that exemplify the very best of Britain. Individually, they each tell a story of huge potential and dedication, regardless of whether a pub is a new build or a much-loved heritage pub restored to its former glory.”

The Pub Design Awards competition is open to all pubs in the UK and buildings can be nominated by anyone. Entrants may be required to provide additional photographs and plans of the building, so the pub licensee should always be made aware of and approve the entry.

The closing date for entries is the 23rd September 2017.To enter the competition, simply visit: http://www.camra.org.uk/pub-design-awards-online-entry.