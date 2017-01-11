Is Brandy the one for you?

Could this exceptional little lady be the one for you?

When Brandy arrived at Sheffield Animal Centre, in October last year, she couldn’t even walk.

The one-year-old crossbreed had to have an immediate operation to repair a fractured hip and now, after a few weeks on cage rest, she’s ready to start looking for her loving forever home.

RSPCA spokesman Adam Spencer said: “This brave girl was very nervous when she came to us. She went through so much pain and upheaval in such a short space of time, and it was tough for her to adjust. With time, patience and lots of doggy sweeties we won over her affections and she showed us her true loving, puppy-like nature.

“Brandy adores toys and will happily raid a toy basket to bring you each one so that you don`t miss out on the fun. She is also exceptionally cuddly. It takes Brandy a few introductions to become comfortable with new people, but once that bond is formed it will hold strong forever.

“Quite curious of other dogs here at the centre, as with people, Brandy requires slow and steady introductions to build trust. We think she may be suitable to live with another dog, with plenty of meetings to ensure they get on, as well as children who will respect her timid nature and give her the time she needs.”

To find out more about Brandy, or arrange a visit, call RSPCA Sheffield on 0114 2898050.