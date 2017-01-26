Investigation launched into allegations of pet poisoning in Sheffield

A police investigation has been launched into reports of pet poisoning in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said reports have been received from residents in Halfway claiming their pets have been poisoned in and around the Hollow Lane area.

Police officers and Sheffield Council's animal control service staff are following up the reports.

Inspector Jason Booth, of the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team, said "We have been made aware of reports suggesting local pets may have been deliberately poisoned in this area.

"We take such reports seriously and are closely monitoring the situation and will be paying particular attention to further reports and the area generally.

"Enquiries by both the police and Sheffield Council’s animal control service are continuing but we do not have any firm evidence of deliberate attempts to harm local pets, or those who may be responsible.

"Anyone found to be deliberately poisoning animals would be committing an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"We are working together to gather any useful information.

"We have delivered leaflets to some local residents in this area informing them of these concerns although we cannot deliver to every resident in the area."

Incidents can be reported on 101, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

