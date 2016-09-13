Investigation into Sheffield school burglary

An investigation is underway into a burglary at a Sheffield school.
Gleadless Primary School, Hollinsend Road, Hollinsend, was broken into over the weekend.
Tools and decorating equipment were stolen from outbuildings.
BREAKING: Sheffield-based footballer dies after collapsing during game
Man found seriously injured in South Yorkshire street
Huge backlash from parents after hundreds of pupils get letter home for wearing the 'wrong shoes'
Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher is loving life at Owls
Sheffield United: Matt Done makes a pledge to Blades boss Chris Wilder
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.