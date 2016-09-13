Search

Investigation into Sheffield school burglary

Gleadless Primary School Picture: Google

An investigation is underway into a burglary at a Sheffield school.

Gleadless Primary School, Hollinsend Road, Hollinsend, was broken into over the weekend.

Tools and decorating equipment were stolen from outbuildings.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

