Investigation into death of man on Snake Pass

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man on the Snake Pass.

Gary Sims, aged 60, was found dead near to the Snake Inn pub on the Snake Pass on Friday, August 24.

His car was found parked in a layby nearby the day before.

Mr Sims, who was from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire left Manchester, where he had been working, on Monday, August 21.

He was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, August 23.

His body was found by members of the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Meadows, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak anyone who was in the Woodlands Valley area near to the Ashop River between Monday, August 21 at 9am and Friday, August 25 at 3.30pm.

“This is a popular area with walkers and I would ask anyone that was in the area between these dates to think back to if they saw Mr Sims or saw his car, which was a blue Volkswagon Polo with the registration plate RJ63 GGF.”

Mr Sims was white, 6ft tall with short, black, greying hair and a grey beard.

He was wearing a green jumper, blue shorts, grey shoes and was thought to have been carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.