INTERNATIONAL: Six killed and eight injured in terror attack in mosque

Six people have been killed and eight injured in a terror attack at a mosque in Canada.

Shots were fired at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City last night, as dozens gathered for evening prayers.

Police chiefs and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have confirmed the shooting is being treated as a terror attack.

Two arrests have been made and officers investigating do not believe any others are at large.

Mr Trudeau said he felt 'tremendous shock, sadness and anger' at the attack.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," he said in a statement.

"While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear."

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard condemned the 'barbaric violence'.

