Interactive map of fun things for under 5s

A team of local mums have launched a brand new interactive map of Early Years classes and facilities across the city.

The map, created by voluntary organisation Little Sheffield, showcases early years activities throughout the region and aims to put families in touch with local people who offer activities for under 5s. The map also allows parents to filter for specific days or types of activity that they may be looking for.

Little Sheffield founder Katie Hayward said: “This is the first time locations of early years classes and facilities have been mapped out by parents. This resource is so important for helping local families to find out what is happening near them and encourage them to take part in fun, educational activities with their little ones.”

Visit www.littlesheffield.org.uk