Inspiring Youths meet South Yorkshire force

South Yorkshire schoolchildren, taking part in the Inspiring Youth Project, got a unique opportunity to take a tour of South Yorkshire Police headquarters in Carbrook.

The students, from nine different secondary schools in Rotherham and Sheffield also got the chance to ask chief constable Stephen Watson their questions about the police during the recent tour, where they met with specialist firearms and roads policing officers to understand a bit more about their roles.

From there, they went on to watch some public order training to see first-hand what this looks like.

Special constable Bobby Dev, one of the founding members of the Inspiring Youth Project at SYP, said: “The students seemed to really enjoy their tour of the force and all of the different buildings and departments, gaining a more in-depth knowledge of how these specialist areas all work together to keep the public safe.

“It’s always nice to be able to offer the students on the project opportunities like this and I hope they came away feeling inspired.”