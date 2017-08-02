Inspirational headteacher retires after almost four decades in education in South Yorkshire

Have your say

An inspirational headteacher who has worked tirelessly in education across South Yorkshire for almost four decades has retired.

Peter Hardwick left his post as executive headteacher of Beck Primary, in Shiregreen and Hucklow Primary, in Firth Park at the end of the summer term.

He has also retired from his role as chief executive of Cascade Multi-Academy Trust, which he helped to form in 2015.

The father-of-three, from Stocksbridge, started teaching at Cudworth Middle School, in Barnsley in 1979.

He taught at several other local schools before becoming headteacher of Birdwell Primary, in Barnsley in 1991.

He then moved on to become a local authority advisor and inspector for Government education watchdog, Ofsted.

His wife Gillian said: "His love for working in a school environment brought him back to headship.

"He has been head at Beck for 13-and-a-half-years and also for the last three years at Hucklow Primary. He split his time between both schools.

"Both schools attended his retirement party. The turn out was massive and left Peter shell shocked.

"He has worked tirelessly in education for the benefit of all the children in his care and will be a sad loss to education.

"He is much respected by his work colleagues ,parents and children in his care."