INSPIRATIONAL: Chesterfield's Zoe Edge writes wonderful charity song

Inspiring Zoe Edge - one of Chesterfield FC's most dedicated supporters - has written a song to boost charity.

The tune, called 'Zoe's Song (I just wanna be me)', is now available to download with all proceeds going to the Child Foundation.

Zoe was born with athetoid cerebral palsy, which affects most of her key functions, including movement and speech.

She needs help with basic tasks like feeding, dressing and bathing - but she has never let the disability stop her living life to the full.

The 42-year-old, who follows the Spireites home and away and was named their supporter of the year in 2014, was a successful sportswoman and won a silver medal at the 1996 Paralympic Games, playing boccia.

Zoe, of Station Road, Clowne, said: "The lyrics are all about my life.

Zoe used her computer to write the lyrics for the song. Picture: Mark Fear.

"It had to start with 'baby face' because that was one of my nicknames at school.

"My other nickname was 'Edgey' so 'Edgey' will be used in some way throughout all my projects.

"I’m all grown up but I’ll never change, meaning I have still got the same personality, wicked sense of humour and positive outlook on life I had as a teenager.

"I had a fantastic sports career lasting 20 years, making me want to win and be the best in everything I do.

Zoe is a massive Spireites' fan. Picture submitted.

"I’ve always had big ideas, dreams and ambitions throughout my life I want to fulfill.

"My life has been brilliant but I still have the drive and desire to do much more.

"No dream is too big and I want to live my dreams and achieve as much as I can.

"One of my greatest loves has always been football.

"I love my beloved Spireites and I had to fit them into my song somehow.

"I want people forget my disability, look beyond my wheelchair and see me for the person I am.

"Don’t think about the things I cannot do and see me for the things I can do.

"I will always need help to do everything physically - but with that help I have the ability to do anything and everything I want to do.

"I love the fact I’m different and I want to be the one who stands out in the crowd.

"Like I say in my song, it’s time to make the whole world see the real side of me.

"I would like to dedicate this song to the 'old gang of Fountaindale - they know who they are - and especially the late, great Phil Gamble.

"He is no longer with us but will always inspire me just to be me."

The song is sung by Jessica Rose Hobson and produced by Lyn Sheppard.

It can be downloaded from Amazon or iTunes.

Commenting on Amazon, Richard Lilley said: "One of the highlights of 2016 was making friends with the beautiful Zoe Edge.

"She is a positive, intelligent and inspiring lady.

"This song reveals her life philosophy and gives an insight into her personality.

"All three people (Zoe, Jessica and Lyn) are just beautiful."

The Child Foundation charity was set up in 2014 and aims to help youngsters who have encountered illness or difficulties in their life.

For more information about the charity, visit www.thechildfoundation.co.uk