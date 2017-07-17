Inspectors receive 'whistleblowing concerns' from staff at 'inadequate' Sheffield care home

Government inspectors have uncovered a raft of failings at a Sheffield care home.

The Porterbrook care home on Tapton Crescent Road in Crosspool, has been rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission and was subsequently placed into special measures.

Officials from the Government health watchdog gave the home's safety, responsiveness, management and effectiveness the lowest score possible.

Inspectors said they had received a 'number whistleblowing concerns' from staff alleging supervision records were 'falsified and staff had not been supervised appropriately'.

A published report raised concerns regarding the 'lack of staff', the 'management of medicines' and the 'infrequent' activities for residents.

CQC officials added residents were 'not always protected from abuse' and recruitment procedures were 'not sufficiently robust' to ensure the right people were employed to work with vulnerable people.

Inspectors found five breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

A staff member told the inspectors that one person had left the building during the visit period which 'put them at risk of harm'.

The staff member added they were 'not able to monitor their whereabouts' to prevent them from leaving the home.

A CQC spokesman said: "Services in special measures will be kept under review and, if we have not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider’s registration of the service, will be inspected again within six months.

"The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this time frame.

"If not enough improvement is made within this time frame so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service. This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve."

Inspectors carried out two unannounced visits on May 30 and June 2 and published the report last week.

The home boasts of a 'all-inclusive setting' offering a range of 'high quality facilities', including: en-suite luxury rooms as standard; highly trained and qualified staff; a cinema room; an on-site chef and fine dining; a piano bar; hair salon; library; terrace; spacious lounges; an aromatherapy room; a balcony; and a conservatory.

The home's bosses have provided an action plan for intended improvements.

The Porterbrook has been contacted for a comment.