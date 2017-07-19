Inspectors praise Sheffield primary school during period of success

Staff and pupils at Sheffield primary school are celebrating a successful few months.

Athelstan Primary School, in Handsworth, was judged as good following a visit by Ofsted inspectors - a step-up from its previous rating of requires improvement.

The school was rated good in all five key areas with inspectors praising the 'passionate and effective' senior leaders, rising standards and the 'well mannered, polite and courteous' pupils.

The inspection report comes after the school received improved Key Stage 2 results - significantly above the national average, and £10,000 of lottery funding to purchase outdoor gym equipment.

Headteacher Deb Halliday said it had been a long journey and praised the relentless commitment from everyone at the school, which is part of the Crucible Co-operative Learning Trust.

"After four years of very hard work from our dedicated team, we have been recognised as a good school again," she said.

"This has been a long journey but the commitment from everyone has been relentless in making sure that our children get the high quality education that they all deserve.

"Our school is a wonderfully vibrant community, where children and adults from many diverse cultures, beliefs and backgrounds blend together to create ‘Team Athelstan.’

"Inspectors recognised that ‘staff are committed to ensuring every pupil has equal opportunity to succeed. They are highly supportive of one another and work effectively as a team.’

At Athelstan, we put great emphasis on respect for and from all and the inspection team praised the warm and caring relationships that make our school such a positive place to work and learn together."

Inspectors did highlight several areas for the school to improve further, including ensuring that standards continue to improve, particularly in writing in early years and Key Stage 1 and the quality of learning and teaching in foundation subjects.

Mrs Halliday added: "In addition to our Ofsted result, we have also had a very good set of Key Stage 2 Sats results, which were recently released and reflect our continued upward trajectory with nine out of the ten measures being significantly above national figures.

"Our Key Stage 1 Sats are also back up to national standards. This means that an increasing proportion of our pupils transfer to the next stage of their education equipped to succeed.

"I would like to say thank you so much to every single member of the team for their incredible support. I am confident that this journey will continue to pay dividends as we aspire to further successes in the future."