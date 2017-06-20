Inspectors praise Sheffield apprenticeship centre

A Sheffield training and apprenticeship provider has been rated 'good' by Ofsted.

Inspectors published their report into The Source Academy this month following an inspection in May.

Dominika Nistorova, visual merchandising assistant.

They praised staff for their team working and high standards, while also highlighting the support given by work-based learning tutors.

The Source has developed its focus on apprenticeships in recent years, and the report reflected that. It said: “The overall achievement rate of apprentices has increased steadily over the last three years and, in 2015/16, was high.

"The proportion of apprentices who completed their qualifications by their planned end date was also high and well above that seen nationally.”

Inspectors noted the quality of employers that work with the academy and the effort of learners.

Apprenticeships at Murray Plate Group.

They praised 'good employers that provide apprentices with a rich vocational experience' and apprentices who were 'very keen to learn, highly motivated and capable of high-quality work'.

Dianne Wainwright is head of operations at The Source, which has bases at Meadowhall, the city centre and Rotherham. She said: “We are all delighted with our Ofsted result.

"It is testimony to the hard work and dedication of everyone at The Source.

"Our managers and tutors have worked so hard to ensure ever learner receives a good standard of teaching and that they develop strong vocational skills, equipping them well to progress in their chosen career.

"We couldn’t have been more pleased.”

