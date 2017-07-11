Inspectors praise service that teaches hundreds of people in Doncaster

A council-run service that helps hundreds of people in Doncaster to gain qualifications has been praised by inspectors.

Doncaster Council's further education and skills department, which oversees learning in more than 20 community venues across the borough including schools, children's centre and at HMP Doncaster, has been rated as good by Ofsted.

It provides adult learning and apprenticeships to more than 2,000 people each year.

Inspectors rated the service as good in all six key areas.

They praised the service for developing a range of programmes and opportunities which successfully attract and engage learners facing the greatest challenges, including those from the most disadvantaged areas.

They found the large majority of current learning make good progress and leaders and managers are ambitious and ensure that courses continue to improve.

Inspectors said apprentices also develop good job-related skills.

Inspectors did highlights several areas which the council must improve on.

The authority must ensure that learners have ambitious learning targets and make better use of the results from initial assessment so that programmes provide sufficient challenge for apprentices.