Inspectors praise 'no excuses' culture at Sheffield primary school

Pupils' attitudes to learning and a 'no excuses' culture at a Sheffield primary school have been praised by inspectors.

Lowfield Primary School, in Lowfield, was judged as good by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted following their visit in March.

In a letter to headteacher, Christopher Holder, inspectors said: "Pupils’ attitude to learning is a joy to behold because of a consistently ambitious can-do attitude successfully promoted by school leaders.

"You insist on a ‘no excuses’ culture and believe pupils can make progress no matter what challenges they face.

"Thus, the vast majority of pupils fulfil their potential by the end of key stage 2, and, importantly, are happy and secure in their sense of belonging at Lowfield."

Inspectors praised the school for making pupils' learning in reading, writing and maths the cornerstone of its work and for successfully equipping pupils with the skills they need to access education at secondary school.

The report also highlighted the highly effective teaching in the early years and the governor’s good understanding of the school’s strengths and areas to improve.

Mr Holder, who is a national leader of education and was described by inspectors as 'strong and ambitious', said: "I am absolutely delighted that the hard work of the staff, children and governors has been recognised and that the local community has a school it can be rightly proud of.”

Inspectors said the school must now improve teaching and learning further in key stage one, improve planning in science and continue to work with families and carers to diminish the amount of persistent absence, ensuring that all pupils come to school regularly and on time.