Inside Out festival will see summer off in style

Film showings, digital projections, a street party and immersive theatre are all part of an upcoming ‘Inside Out’ festival at Portland Works.

Portland Works has been awarded two grants totalling £30,000 by the Arts Council and the University of Sheffield’s Festival of The Mind. The funding will be used to create the two-day festival later this month, which will give members of the public the opportunity to experience the past and present usage of the iconic Sheffield factory where stainless steel was originally produced over 100 years ago.

Professor Peter Marsh, Portland Works board member, said: “We’re simply delighted to have the opportunity to host these two days of talent and fun at Portland Works. What a wonderful way to see out the summer, by inviting people to come along and experience the industrial heritage of our city in a way to suit them.

“From film to theatre - and party to pizza, we’ve tried to include something for every taste, and we very much hope to see you there!”

The festival will kicks off on September 23,