Inside North Lees Hall

The historic North Lees Hall, near Hathersage, is opening its doors to the public on September 10-11.

The event is being organised by the Peak District National Park - which owns and manages North Lees Hall and its surrounding land - to join in with the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

There will be family-friendly activities, including a heritage trail, arts and crafts, creative writing workshops and the chance to get involved with an archaeological survey.

Peak District National Park’s property manager Rebekah Newman said: “We want people to come along and get to know the rich heritage of the North Lees area. People will be following in the footsteps of Romano-British farmers, they can visit the ruins of a medieval chapel, explore what’s left of an 18th century paper mill and share in the landscape that inspired Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre.”