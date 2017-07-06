Insect invasion causes a stir at Wimbledon as Sheffield braces itself for Flying Ant Day

Flying ants have been causing a stir at Wimbledon as Sheffield prepares for the insect invasion next month.

The bugs swarmed round the grounds of the All England Club on the third day of play.

British players Aljaz Bedene and Johanna Konta both appeared to swat ants away during their second round matches.

American player Sam Querrey said he had never seen anything like it before.

He said: "I don't know what it was, but they seemed to kind of go away after a while.

"If it got much worse, I almost wanted to stop because they were hitting you in the face when you were trying to hit balls. All over the place."

In response to the bugs' appearance, the hashtag #FlyingAntDay started trending on Twitter.

The ant invasion at Wimbledon could be a prelude to the phenomenon hitting Sheffield next month.

Last year, Sheffield residents were left ducking for cover on August 15 as the flying ants descended on the city.

Residents took to Twitter to moan that the town had been infested with the insects as millions of them emerged from the ground to breed in the hot air.

While there is no guarentee that Flying Ant Day will strike on the same day this year, residents will not be looking forward to the yearly disruption.

Ants usually emerge from the soil at a time of year when the air is sticky and muggy but there is no set date for Flying Ant Day.

However, the recent weather conditions have provided the perfect atmosphere for the insects to strike in Wimbledon and could do the same in Sheffield.

Last August, many residents took to Twitter to warning that the "flying ants had arrived".

Nicky Bethell‏ tweeted: "The heat is on. Sheffield is absolutely swarming with flying ants, looking for a love nest for summertime nuptials @RoyalSocBio

Will Smith tweeted: "Why do the flying ants ALWAYS return to Sheffield"

Ann Mulvey tweeted: "#flyingantday flying ants everywhere, ugh! #Sheffield #s8"