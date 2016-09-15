Inquests to be opened into deaths of Rotherham men

Inquests are to be opened today into the deaths of two Rotherham buried under rubble when a power station collapsed

Ken Cresswell, aged 57, and John Shaw, 61, both from Rotherham, were working on a demolition project at Didcot power station, Oxfordshire, when the boiler house they were working in collapsed in February.

It took over six months for their bodies to be recovered from the rubble.

Chris Huxtable, 34, from Swansea, also died in the collapse along with Mick Collings, 53, from Teesside.

A joint investigation into the cause of the disaster is being carried out by Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

A memorial service for the four men is to be held at All Saints' Church, Didcot on Saturday morning.