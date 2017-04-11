Inquest opened into death of teenage kickboxer from Sheffield

An inquest has been opened into the death of a teenage kickboxer from Sheffield who died after a fight.

Scott Marsden, aged 14, from Malin Bridge, collapsed during a fight for a national kickboxing title last month and died in hospital a number of days later.

The Forge Valley School pupil trained at Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing Club in Hillsborough, which was set up by his dad and uncle.

The inquest has been adjourned for more enquiries to be carried out.

A date for the full hearing has not yet been set.