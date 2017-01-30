Inquest opened into death of stabbed Dinnington girl Leonne Weeks

An inquest has been opened into the death of Dinnington girl Leonne Weeks who was found with stab wounds on a path near her home.

The hearing at Doncaster Coroner's Court on Thursday, January 26, was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed pending a police investigation into her death.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said no funeral details have been arranged yet.

The 16-year-old's body was discovered on Monday, January 16, at 10.55am on a pathway just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington.

A post mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Shea Peter Heeley, aged 18, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, has been charged with murder and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

A campaign to raise £8000 for Leonne's family has surpassed the £5000 mark.

In a statement, Leonne's family said: "She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us."

