Inquest opened into death of Sheffield student

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sheffield student who died after taking drugs on a night out.

Joana Burns, aged 22, from Alfreton, fell ill on a night out at The Foundry in the University of Sheffield's Students' Union building on June 6.

Joana, who had just completed a degree in mathematics at Sheffield Hallam University, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died the following day.

She had taken MDMA - a form of Ecstasy - the night she died.

Mourners at Joana's funeral donated money in her memory to fund drug awareness education at Sheffield Hallam University.

The inquest has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.