Inquest into death of Sheffield kickboxer due to be opened

An inquest into the death of a teenage kickboxer from Sheffield who died after a fight is to be opened tomorrow.

Scott Marsden, aged 14, from Malin Bridge, died after falling ill during a title bout last month.

The talented teenager collapsed during a fight for a national kickboxing title and died in hospital.

The Forge Valley School pupil trained at Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing Club in Hillsborough, which was set up by his dad and uncle.

He was also a footballer and played for Hallam FC's Under-15s.

An inquest into his death is to be opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court tomorrow morning.