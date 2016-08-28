Inmates could soon be allowed to use social media from behind bars

Inmates in prisons located in Doncaster and across the country could soon be allowed to use Facebook and Twitter from behind bars, if new recommendations are given the go-ahead.

The proposal, which has been recommended by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP), suggests inmates at prisons such as HMP Lindholme should be able to use social media and Skype to keep in touch with friends and family members.

The prison watchdog has suggested a pilot should be carried out, through which risk-assessed and supervised prisoners would be allowed to have family contact through social media and or Skype.

It added that the findings should then be evaluated and published for the public to read.

The proposal has been met with criticism by charities who fear victims could be put at risk.

National Victims’ Association spokesman David Hines said: “This will put all victims of crime at risk of trolling.

“Why do they need access to social media to speak to their families? Put a letter in the post.”