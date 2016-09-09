Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital after fall in Barnsley

A horse rider was airlifted to hospital after a fall in Barnsley.

The rider was one of the first patients to be transported in a new £6 million helicopter bought by Yorkshire Air Ambulance to increase the number of hours the charity is able to operate.

Because the new helicopter is fitted with lights, unlike the older one, it can now be used at night.

It was scrambled to High Hoyland last weekend to transfer the injured horse rider to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

A second helicopter has been ordered from Airbus and will be operational by the end of the year.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Chairman, Peter Sunderland, said: “It was a hugely exciting and very proud day for us and the people of Yorkshire.

“As a charity we had been working towards this day for so long. Many years of careful planning, research, saving and budgeting have gone into the process to ensure we have chosen the right aircraft for the people of Yorkshire.

“A year after signing the contract, the first of our new H145s started operational flying at the weekend.

“This helicopter belongs to the people of Yorkshire and will do for the next 20 to 25 years. I am very proud to say we now have a level of service which is probably the best of any air ambulance charity in the UK.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which relies on fundraising, needs £12,000 a day to keep its helicopters flying.