Incredible peregrine falcon sculpture appears in Sheffield - made entirely from IKEA allen keys

An incredible sculpture of a peregrine falcon has appeared outside Sheffield train station and it's made entirely of IKEA allen keys.

Local artist Jason Heppenstall, known for his animal sculptures made out of reclaimed materials, is behind the stunning new display.

Jason Heppenstall's sculpture - Image: Lauren Ashton

Mr Heppenstall has brought the iconic peregrine falcon to life using of of IKEA's own iconic tools.

The falcon, which has become an established feature of Sheffield's skyscape, has been made entirely from thousands of IKEA allen keys.

The bird, lovingly dubbed Allen, is currently perched on Sheff Square welcoming visitors and residents to Sheffield.

The display is just the latest in IKEA's 'Wonderful Everyday' tour which will celebrate the opening of their new store on September 28.

From the 11th to 28th September 2017, there will be 11 uplifting mini-events and installations popping up in and around Sheffield, bringing the 'IKEA philosophy to life' and giving everyone a preview of what’s to come when the new store arrives.