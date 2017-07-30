Incredible gesture from Sheffield folk as donations pay for 20 full English breakfasts for the city's homeless

Selfless Sheffield folk who dipped into their pockets have fed 20 of the city's homeless this morning.

People donating to the Breakfast Club made sure 20 people living on the streets had a cooked breakfast and a re-fill coffee.

Organiser Anthony Cunningham - the man behind Sheffield Tent City - is hoping the club can go from strength to strength.

The club has been running since last year and had as many as 50 people turning out each week but in recent times, the pot dried up and meets were put off.

But Mr Cunningham added word is starting to get out and more people are donating to the cause.

The club meets every Sunday at Sheffield Waterworks Lloyds Bar on Division Street in Sheffield city centre. The money pays for a full English breakfast and a re-fill coffee at £4.29 each.

Mr Cunningham said: "The Breakfast Club is more then just a brew and a hot meal - it makes the person on the streets feel normal and that's out of mouths of the people attending.

"If you think about the world's always looking down on you when you're on the street or hidden away in some back street church or centre this way, people are treated as equals mingling with everyone else and we all have a bit of banter with each other so just brings a smile to faces instead of having to start suicide Sunday all doom and gloom.

"We've always done it out of Lloyds Bar across and staff have always been amazing and very welcoming plus understanding to those coming to use Breakfast Club.

"Sheffield really needs is someone to fully take charge of the homeless situation as there's so many services/charities/groups, we should be focusing on a wrap around service to help those on the streets with mental health & addictions and totally focus on preventing rough sleeping in the first place.

"But there's no magic wand and this isn't a Disney film so as the years go by we need to keep learning and progressing as a collective instead of at each other's throats over bits of funding and who's doing what."

Mr Cunningham praised other groups such as the Cathedral's Archer Project who also put on food for the city's homeless.

To donate to the club, click here

