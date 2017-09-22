Increase in domestic abuse reported in South Yorkshire

Nearly 23,000 cases of domestic abuse were reported to South Yorkshire Police last year, according to new figures out today.

In 2016 there were 22,974 domestic abuse incidents reported to the force, with 10,122 logged as crimes.

The incidents involved 25,971 females and 7,121 males, with some having more than one victim.

The year before there were 23,708 incidents reported to the force.

A total of 8,272 were recorded as crimes that year, involving 25,382 female victims and 6,613 male victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Domestic abuse is a crime that affects both men and women and any kind of abuse, whether it’s physical, sexual, psychological, emotional or financial, can have a huge, detrimental impact on someone’s wellbeing.

“No one should have to suffer in silence and I would always encourage anyone who is suffering from domestic abuse to tell someone. If you don’t feel comfortable contacting police, there are a range of helplines and charities you can speak to in confidence.

“Anyone who comes forward will always be treated with the utmost respect and professionalism. Every report is taken extremely seriously and a victim lead investigation will commence. Alongside our partners, we can also help you to access any other help and support you may need.

“Our work to raise awareness of domestic abuse and the signs people can look out for that someone may need help continues. South Yorkshire Police are committed to help any victim of domestic abuse, safeguarding them and bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Ian McNicholl, whose ex-partner was jailed for seven years in 2012 for a series of attacks, urged victims to come forward.

He is an ambassador for ManKind, a charity which supports male victims of domestic abuse.

“I never came forward to the police when I was experiencing abuse and it nearly cost me my life," he said.

"These figures show there are males right across South Yorkshire who have come forward and told the police.

“Therefore if you are experiencing domestic abuse or suffering from the symptoms of domestic abuse, you are not alone and help is out there for you.

"Please don’t be like me, please call South Yorkshire Constabulary or speak with friends or family and get the help you need.

"I can assure you that the action you take today will be life changing, if could even be lifesaving.”

Mr McNicholl's ex, Michelle Williamson, abused him for two years.

She sprayed bleach into his eyes, burnt him with an iron and boiling water and fractured his skull, cheekbones, nose and ribs in attacks.