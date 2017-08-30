'Incident' causing delays to trains between Sheffield and Barnsley

Have your say

Commuters are likely to face delays in South Yorkshire this evening because of an 'incident' disrupting trains between Sheffield and Barnsley.

Network Rail said emergency services were at the scene, but did not give any more details about what had happened.

Passengers have been warned that trains could be delayed by up to an hour, or even cancelled.

Disruption is expected until about 8.30pm.

Tickets can be used on CrossCountry services between Leeds and Sheffield. Northern services between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe are unaffected.

Limited replacement coaches should run between Barnsley and Meadowhall from about 7.10pm.